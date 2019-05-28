Zarif says Iran not seeking nuclear arms

28 May 2019 01:06 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, which its supreme leader had banned in an edict, adding on Twitter that U.S. policies were hurting the Iranian people and causing regional tensions, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“Ayatollah (Ali) @khamenei_ir long ago said we’re not seeking nuclear weapons—by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them,” Zarif said in a tweet. “(U.S.) Economic Terrorism is hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region.”

