Rouhani: if Iran's demands aren't met, new actions to be taken

The parties to the nuclear deal between Iran and six other countries, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), didn’t fulfill their commitments, so, no one can object to Iran or reproach the country for the action it has taken, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during the session of his cabinet in Tehran, Trend reports with reference to ISNA news agency.

He said that if Iran’s demands aren’t met, it will take new actions as announced before after the 60-day period.

“However, if they deliver on their commitments, Iran will reverse all the actions it has taken during the first 60-day or possibly the second 60-day period,” he noted.

He said that the spirit of the JCPOA was that Iran be able to establish proper trade and economic relations with the world.

“In other words, we have fully protected the spirit of the JCPOA, but the basis and spirit of the JCPOA have been seriously hurt by the other signatories,” he added.

JCPOA between Iran and the 5 + 1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, Germany) was in place since January 2016. The US announced about its withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8, 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November that year.

On May 8 this year, Iran announced that the Islamic republic upholds its rights to stop implementing some parts of its obligation under the JCPOA in line with protecting the national interests.

Tehran has already stopped complying with a 300-kilogram cap on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water imposed by the JCPOA, and said it has set the clock ticking for 60 days before it moves to cease other parts of its commitments.

