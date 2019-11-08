Iran downs drone over southern port city

8 November 2019 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian forces shot down a foreign drone over the port city of Mahshahr in its southern Khuzestan province on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.

“The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated,” Khuzestan Governor Gholamreza Shariati, said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Iranian media earlier reported that the army had shot down a drone over Mahshahr, without providing further details.

The official and Iranian news outlets did not say which country it came from or whether it was a military or civilian drone.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Iran's Bidboland Gas Refinery Company announces tender to buy 85 tons of silica gel
Tenders 16:51
Iran's industrial units to aid earthquake hit Mianeh
Iran 14:16
Iran's auto industry faces debt payment issues
Business 13:42
Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow
Other News 7 November 23:06
Iran discloses number of projects to be implemented in Mohr county
Business 7 November 17:15
Latest
Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020
Business 17:49
Revenues from State Customs Committee exceed 3.6B manat in Azerbaijan as of Nov.1
Finance 17:38
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA
Politics 17:24
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02
Russian MFA talks attempts to turn Nazi collaborators into heroes in some countries
Politics 16:55