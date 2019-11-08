Iran downs drone over southern port city

Iranian forces shot down a foreign drone over the port city of Mahshahr in its southern Khuzestan province on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.

“The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated,” Khuzestan Governor Gholamreza Shariati, said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Iranian media earlier reported that the army had shot down a drone over Mahshahr, without providing further details.

The official and Iranian news outlets did not say which country it came from or whether it was a military or civilian drone.

