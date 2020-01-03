Zarif slams top Iranian commander’s murder as act of international terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned the murder of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force, an elite unite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as the US act of international terrorism, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani … is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, describing the commander as "the most effective force fighting" the Islamic State, Al Nusra and Al Qaeda terror groups.

Zarif stressed that "the US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

