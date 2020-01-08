Iran’s Supreme Leader to give a speech

8 January 2020 09:01 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN,Iran, Jan.8

Trend:

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran will talk with groups of people of Qom, as every year on the occasion of the anniversary of the Qom uprising on January 8, 1978, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The speech is very important against the background of the recent attack on US bases in Iraq by Iran last night.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops. There are casualties among the Iraqis at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack. The number of casualties and whether the individuals were killed or wounded was not immediately clear.

Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesperson, has said that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at the al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, and American and coalition forces in the town of Erbil. Hoffman said the Pentagon is assessing the damage done by the attacks.

