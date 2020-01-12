Iranian Civil Aviation Organization makes statement on Ukrainian plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) apologizes for the wrong information in connection with the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8 near the city of Parade in Tehran Province, reads the statement by ICAO, Trend reports.

ICAO said it has published the information that it had and which it believed was true.

The statement reads that the decisive and right decision of the Iranian Armed Forces to declare and accept responsibility for human error has revealed the root cause of the incident.

The statement said that despite this, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization categorically rejected the hypothesis of firing the plane with a rocket and provided facts proving its position.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

