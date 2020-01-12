Iranian Civil Aviation Organization makes statement on Ukrainian plane crash

12 January 2020 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) apologizes for the wrong information in connection with the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8 near the city of Parade in Tehran Province, reads the statement by ICAO, Trend reports.

ICAO said it has published the information that it had and which it believed was true.

The statement reads that the decisive and right decision of the Iranian Armed Forces to declare and accept responsibility for human error has revealed the root cause of the incident.

The statement said that despite this, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization categorically rejected the hypothesis of firing the plane with a rocket and provided facts proving its position.
The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran halts production of some cars
Business 15:59
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 15:29
Volume of gas supplied to thermal power plants down in Iran
Business 15:14
Iran to build Siraf petrochemical facility by using domestic equipment
Business 14:39
Iranian national company talks on progress in petrochemical project implementation
Business 14:08
Iran may increase area of agricultural parks
Business 13:44
Latest
‘Taliban leader in Northeast’ killed in airstrike, Afghan Defence Ministry says
Other News 20:02
British Ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran 18:19
Spain and Gibraltar detain 47 migrant smugglers
Europe 17:08
Restive Philippine volcano prompts evacuation of thousands of residents
World 16:28
Iran halts production of some cars
Business 15:59
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 15:41
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 15:29
Volume of gas supplied to thermal power plants down in Iran
Business 15:14
Turkmenistan creates Interdepartmental Commission to develop digital economy
ICT 15:11