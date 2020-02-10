Iranian Supreme Leader: Iran has no intention to threaten any state or nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elnur Baghishov –Trend:

Iran does not intend to threaten any state or nation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said at a meeting with Iranian army commanders and senior officers, Trend reports referring to the website of Iranian Supreme Leader.

The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to protect the security of the country and prevent threats, Khamenei said.

Khamenei added that Iran should be strong in all areas, especially in the field of defense, in order to avoid threats and war.

The Supreme Leader, who called the sanctions against Iran a criminal act, said that, in turn, it is possible to create many opportunities for the country despite the sanctions.

“The opposing side is also trying to prevent Iran from developing with oil-free economy. Therefore, steps must be taken to make the Iranian economy independent of oil revenues,” Khamenei said.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions' list included Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.