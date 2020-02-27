Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country
Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Reuters reported with reference to Iranian state news agency IRNA on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.
Iran, which has the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China, said on Thursday that total number of infected people had increased to 245.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements
A Cooperation Agreement between Innovation Agency, EKVITA, “AGRIBIOEKOTEX” LLC, “TRENDTECH” LLC and “FRUCTUS” LLC (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)