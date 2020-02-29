Iran's border with Iraq reopens

TEHRAN,Iran,Feb.29

Trend:

Iran’s borders with Iraq have been reopened, while medical teams monitor suspected coronavirus patients, head of public relations in Iran’s Customs Administration Ahmad Khani told Trend.

"Mehran border is yet to be reopened, while Chazabeh border has already been opener an hour ago. Shalamche, Parvizkhan and Soomar borders are open as well," he said.

Moreover, Khank said Iran has no limit in cargo and passenger transportation with Afghanistan.

Iran's Customs Administration spokesman Rohollah Latifi was quoted by IRNA saying that 370 Turkish trucks and 18 passengers are waiting to receive entry permit to Turkey at Bazargan borders.

"Meanwhile, 650 Iranian passengers arrived by ship from the UAE to Bandar Abbas port since the air route is closed," said Latifi.

Following the coronavirus spread in Iran, the neighboring countries have closed their borders to cargo and passenger transit.