Iran ready to exchange prisoners with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Iran has repeatedly stated its readiness to exchange Iranian and American prisoners, said the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiee, Trend reports citing Khabaronline news agency.

According to Rabiee, Iran has stated that no preconditions have been set in this regard.

Rabiee added that so far, the United States has not responded to this offer.

The official said that however, it seems that the US also intends to end the exchange of prisoners.

"Because the US is aware of Iran's position on the exchange of prisoners, Iran does not think there is a need for a mediator in this matter. However, if the US side agrees, the party representing Iran's interests can announce Iran's opinion to the US on the details of the exchange of prisoners," he said.