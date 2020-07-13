Iran's Army Ground Force Airborne Unit to receive new missiles

TEHRAN, Iran, July 13

Trend:

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division announced that the unit will soon get 20-km and 100-km range missiles and improve the missiles' pinpoint accuracy.

“Iran's Army Airborne Division acquired fire-and-forget missiles, missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and missiles with a range of 8.5 km," General Yousef Qorbani said the Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division said during a military conference on July 12, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"“We will soon obtain 20-km and 100-km missiles,” the commander added.

Amir Qorbani added that today, the division provides air emergency services in 18 provinces of the country.

He also highlighted the Airborne Division’s success in manufacturing various aircraft components, saying his forces are supporting the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Border Police in four regions across the country.

In February, the IRGC Ground Force’s Airborne Division furnished its Bell 214 helicopters with a new air-to-surface missile, known as the Iranian version of American AGM-114 Hellfire missile.

The weapons mounted on the IRGC’s Bell 214 helicopter are dubbed “Qaem-114” missiles, a new generation of the Qaem-class smart bombs.

An Iranian missile similar to the US-made AGM-114 Hellfire was for the first time unveiled in November 2013, when the Iranian Defense Ministry introduced the strategic homegrown drone dubbed “Fotros”.

Iranian experts have the technical know-how to manufacture the laser-guided version of such missiles, as they have already developed the Bina-1 and Bina-2 air-launched missiles, the report said.