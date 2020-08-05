Zarif sympathizes with Lebanon over deadly blast

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed sympathy with Lebanese people over the deadly blast which claimed the lives of scores of people, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary," Zarif added.

"Stay strong, Lebanon," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi voiced Iran's readiness for helping Lebanese brothers and sisters after a massive blast hit the country's capital.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district near the Lebanese Navy’s base. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. According to latest reports, at least 78 people died and some 4,000 were injured. The Supreme Defense Council of Lebanon, which convened for an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, declared Beirut a disaster-stricken city. It also declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital.