Acting Industry, Mine & Trade minister's appointment not approved by Iranian parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian parliament has not voted in favor of Hossein Modarres Khiabani, nominated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for the post of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Trend reports citing Iranian Parliament’s official website.

According to the report, on August 12, the Iranian parliament held a vote of confidence in the election of Hossein Modarres Khiabani as the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran.

Following the voting results, Moderres Khiabani was not elected the minister. Out of 254 MPs in the Iranian parliament, 140 voted against, 104 in favor and 10 abstained.

On May 11, 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed Reza Rahmani from the post of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and appointed Hossein Modarres Khiabani as acting minister.

According to Iran's constitution, the president appoints acting of ministries, while the parliament approves the incumbent via a vote of confidence.