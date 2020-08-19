Iran president vows continued resistance against U.S. sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday vowed continued resistance against the U.S. sanctions that will eventually "break and go away," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Neither will the oppressors at the White House, nor the sanctions stay forever. The sanctions will break and go away," Rouhani was quoted by semi-official Fars news agency as saying at a cabinet meeting.

Commenting on the U.S. failure to pass through at the UN Security Council a resolution that asks for extending the current arms embargo against Iran, Rouhani stated that Washington cannot use the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2213 to snap back UN sanctions against Iran.

"All countries knowledgeable in political and legal matters have denounced and are denouncing the U.S.," the Iranian president said.