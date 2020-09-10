Iranian analyst talks Azerbaijan-Iran development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in various areas in recent years is based on mutual agreement and understanding, Iranian political scientist Tavakkol Lotfi told Trend.

The political scientist emphasized that Azerbaijan-Iran relations have been developing at an increasing pace in recent years. Because, these two countries have deep historical, cultural, geographical, economic and other partnerships.

"We can hope that the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will develop stronger," he said.

According to the political scientist, the mutual understanding reflects the political and economic importance of both countries for each other.

“After the US imposed sanctions on Iran, it shifted Iran's economic position to neighboring countries. Thus, further strengthening relations with countries that have proved their friendship has become a priority of Iran's foreign policy," he said.

Lotfi noted that as relations between the two countries develop, military and security cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan can reach a high level.

The political scientist stressed that Iran continues to support Azerbaijan's fair position in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey should attach importance to cooperation and expand ties in various fields,” he added.