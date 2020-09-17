Iranian students hold rally in front of Armenian Embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian students protested against the opening of the Armenian embassy in Israel in front of the Armenian Embassy in Iran on September 16, Trend reports referring to the Tasnim news agency.

According to the report, Iranian students condemned Armenia's move under the slogan "Armenia will regret opening an embassy".

Iranian students made the following statement at the rally.

"As representatives of the Iranian people of 85 million people, we, the students, declare in front of the Armenian embassy that Armenia must reconsider its decision and recall its ambassador. If Armenia does not do this, it will have damaged friendly and peaceful relations with Iran," the statement said.