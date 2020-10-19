Iran ready to provide details of January plane crash to Ukraine

Iran has nothing to hide from Ukraine, it is ready to provide details of the January plane crash, when a plane was downed by accident, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are genuinely ready to inform the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian delegation of the details of the incident," IRNA news agency quotes him as saying. He noted that Iran has nothing to hide when it comes to the plane crash.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin informed that Ukraine and Iran would hold a second round of talks on the Ukrainian plane downed on January 8 over Tehran. According to him, the talks will continue for two days. During the talks, Iran and Ukraine will discuss the further course of the investigation and other important aspects.

On January 8, a Boeing-737 of the Ukrainian International Airlines bound for Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. The crash killed all 176 people on board - citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish subjects. On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.