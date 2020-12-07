Iranian government to consider Parliament's plan

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.7

Trend:

The government opinion and the president over the parliament's general strategic plan are clear, we have stated our expert comments but it has not been implemented, said the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"The parliament has moved in its own path and has made its own impression if the following plan would turn into law the Foreign Ministry would remain committed to it," said Saeed Khatibzadeh referring to parliament's recent plan to increase uranium enrichment, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"If the plan turns to law it would be obligatory to be implemented, the technical aspect would be with the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran and the political aspects would be with Foreign Ministry, but we think the government and Foreign Ministry's consideration should be a source (in the plan)," he said in a press briefing on Monday.

According to parliament's plan, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is obligated to annually produce and store at least 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium two months after approval of the law, and execute an operation to install, inject gas, enrichment and storage of enriched uranium with at least 1,000 IR-2m machines in the underground section of Natanz atomic facility in three months. The plan should be approved by the Guardian Council in order to turn to the law. The plan was drafted due to a lack of commitment by Europeans to the nuclear deal.

"If the US and Europe would follow our commitment, we would follow our commitment based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and this balance would be seen in the JCPOA," said Khatibzadeh.

"There have been comments from the new elected US government that it would reform the wrong way, we hope Europe would continue to follow its commitment," he added.

"The natural way is to create new opportunity to continue the right path and the other side would return to the implementation of its commitment and Iran's actions to reduce its comment would be reversed and it would follow its commitment as the other side would," he noted.

"Iran has many friends in the world and in terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the agreement belongs to the past and there have been years of negotiations that was signed and sealed and any change in its format and context means it would end," he said referring to Japan's request to participate in possible negotiations.

"Iran and Japan's cooperation would continue in its own path but the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is related to lifting sanctions and normal peaceful nuclear activities that would remain in the same level," he stated.