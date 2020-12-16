Iran's Supreme Leader orders review of FATF related bills

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 16

Iran government spokesman said that the Supreme Leader has ordered to review the issue of two pending bills demanded by the Financial Action Task Force, the global anti-money laundering watchdog.



"Considering the importance of the issue and the effect of passing these bills on improving banking and financial relations, and the removal of some obstacles, the Supreme Leader has ordered a reconsideration of the issue," Iran's Government Spokesperson, Ali Rabiee said on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing IRNA.



In a talk with the Persian-language government newspaper ‘Iran’, Jonaidi said the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei has agreed with a government request to extend the deadline for reviewing the two FATF bills.