Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert

Politics 21 December 2020 09:17 (UTC+04:00)
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 21

Trend:

A professor at Iran`s Shahid Beheshti University believes that exiting from the FATF blacklist may not lead to the lifting of sanctions against Iran, but staying in it is definitely a kind of self-sanctioning.

Referring to the order of Iran`s Supreme Leader to review the FATF-related bills in the Expediency Council, Ali Bigdeli said that now there is hope that Iran will join to Palermo and CFT conventions, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that these two conventions are not only for Iran but for almost all countries in the world, and by joining these two conventions, it is necessary to reduce unnecessary costs in economic relations with the international community.

"One of the most important issues that have caused the current economic crisis is the locking of cooperation between Iranian banks and the world's financial and banking institutions. Part of this lock is due to US sanctions, but the most important reason is Iran's non-membership in the FATF," said the University Professor.

"We need to join the FATF for financial transactions. The FATF is an institution set up to combat money laundering and terrorist financing," Bigdeli said. It has set clear and uniform standards for combating terrorism, and non-membership, however, means supporting money laundering and terrorism.

Recalling Iran's presence in the FATF blacklist, he noted that "Iran's inclusion in the FATF blacklist has made no bank or financial institution willing to cooperate and exchange money with Iran."

"Iran is in trouble to conduct banking transactions even with countries such as Russia and China or neighboring countries like Iraq," he said.

He expressed hope that by exiting the FATF blacklist, Iran will receive its demands from countries such as Iraq and South Korea. Bigdeli claimed that to purchase the coronavirus vaccine, Iran must become a member of the FATF.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the re-evaluation of FATF-related bills by the Expediency Council of Iran, the government spokesman Ali Rabiee said.

"Considering the importance of the issue and the effect of the adoption of FATF bills on improving international banking and financial relations. the Supreme Leader has ordered to reconsider the issue," Rabiee was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

In February, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said Iran would remain on its blacklist, calling on its member states to sanction Tehran. The intergovernmental organization had demanded Iran to approve anti-terrorism legislation by February or it would remain on its blacklist. Iran has already enacted amendments to its counter-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering acts. However, bills to ratify such conventions that were already passed by the Iranian parliament wait for the endorsement of the Expediency Council of Iran.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector
Turkmenistan plans to increase production of agricultural crops
Turkmenistan plans to increase production of agricultural crops
New ferry service between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia may be opened
New ferry service between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia may be opened
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's Pars Khodro raises production Business 09:21
Iran sets to import buses in exchange for exporting oil Business 09:19
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert Politics 09:17
Azerbaijan planting fruit trees for low-income families within Social Gardens project (PHOTO) Society 09:11
Iran to increase legumes production Business 09:07
Iran completes merger of several banks Finance 09:05
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne US 08:41
Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation Turkey 08:05
Japan's record $1 trln budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt Finance 07:36
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector Transport 07:01
Israel bans flights from Britain over new COVID-19 variant Israel 06:19
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.49 mln: Africa CDC Other News 05:38
Processing of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s refinery enlarges Oil&Gas 05:01
Belgium to ban flights and trains from UK Europe 04:35
Turkey's total COVID-19 cases exceed 2.02 mln Turkey 04:01
UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight Europe 03:24
Saudi Arabia to suspend all int'l commercial flights for a week Arab World 02:47
UK, EU to continue "difficult" trade talks on Monday, says UK source Europe 02:13
Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain Europe 01:29
WHO in touch with UK on COVID-19 variant, seeks clearer picture Other News 00:46
Iran discloses volume of pomegranate production Business 00:13
Azerbaijan, Italy negotiating to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories Oil&Gas 00:13
Iran’s Zanganeh departs for Moscow to hold energy talks Business 20 December 23:45
EBRD allocates $2.8mn loan to Uzbek manufacturer of disposable medical goods Finance 20 December 23:40
EU, WHO team up to help Georgian healthcare system cope with pandemic Georgia 20 December 23:35
Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties Other News 20 December 23:13
Germany has not yet identified coronavirus mutation reported in Britain - minister Europe 20 December 22:42
Ukraine nears 1 million COVID-19 cases Other News 20 December 22:26
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company declares production data for its refinery Oil&Gas 20 December 21:47
Netherlands bans flights from UK over new coronavirus strain Europe 20 December 21:46
WHO reports over 795,000 new daily cases of COVID-2019 across Other News 20 December 21:39
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 20 December 21:13
Turkmenistan plans to increase production of agricultural crops Business 20 December 21:01
European neighbours shut doors to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads Europe 20 December 20:52
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 20 December 20:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising Finance 20 December 20:03
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund signs tender agreement on car purchases Business 20 December 20:01
Netherlands bans flights from UK over new coronavirus strain Transport 20 December 19:29
Iran unveils number of imported cars Business 20 December 19:00
Building collapses in Lisbon, injuring at least 5 people Europe 20 December 18:32
Civilians bear war brunt in Afghanistan as 28 killed, 47 injured in 3 days Other News 20 December 17:57
Azerbaijani MFA calls on House of Representatives of Dutch Parliament to abandon its one-sided position Politics 20 December 17:19
Georgian gov’t determining high risk groups for vaccination, working to receive vaccine ‘as soon as possible’ Georgia 20 December 17:00
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover down in 11M2020 Uzbekistan 20 December 16:59
Azerbaijan's 10M2020 import of Turkish ready-made clothes edges up Economy 20 December 16:58
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 20 December 16:57
Azerbaijan reports 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, 4,317 recoveries Society 20 December 16:40
Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker Other News 20 December 16:28
Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks Russia 20 December 15:44
Indian community NGO distributes free food to needy in Myanmar amid COVID-19 outbreak Other News 20 December 15:09
US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties Other News 20 December 15:06
Georgia reports 1 731 coronavirus cases, 4 599 recoveries, 39 deaths Georgia 20 December 14:00
'Brand-new Turkey' built with various infrastructure projects over 18 years Construction 20 December 13:59
Iran boosts volume of caviar exports Business 20 December 13:58
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to UNIDO Director General Kazakhstan 20 December 13:56
Construction of a railway line in Iran's Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province underway Construction 20 December 13:55
Azerbaijan cancelling law 'On conditional financial unit' Politics 20 December 13:50
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms Finance 20 December 13:38
Indonesian president inaugurates $3 billion 'strategic' port Transport 20 December 12:46
Thailand holds provincial elections in test of democracy Other News 20 December 11:58
Azerbaijan disseminates video footage from Chukhurmehle village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 20 December 11:23
Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain Transport 20 December 10:57
Export train from Turkey completes landmark trip to China in 12 days Transport 20 December 10:40
The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister Georgia 20 December 10:38
No obstacle to broader Iran-Austria ties - Envoy Politics 20 December 10:35
Canada nearly twofold decreases exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 20 December 10:31
Georgian Silknet operator maintains strong profitability on operational level ICT 20 December 10:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20 December 09:30
CDC advisory group votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine World 20 December 08:39
Argentina reports 5,795 new COVID-19 cases World 20 December 08:22
Azerbaijan to auction over hundred state properties Business 20 December 08:00
Turkish Parliament adopts central government's budget proposal for 2021 Turkey 20 December 08:00
Iran exports $50m worth of hand-woven carpets in 8 months Iran 20 December 07:33
Health Ministry of Georgia supports strict restrictions Georgia 20 December 07:30
Kazakhstan confirms 652 more coronavirus cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 20 December 07:25
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 20 December 07:01
Brazil's COVID-19 deaths exceed 186,000 Other News 20 December 06:37
Mexico's president has call with Biden, commits to work together Other News 20 December 05:43
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports announced Business 20 December 05:01
U.S. reports all-time high daily COVID-19 case count of over 400,000 US 20 December 04:44
Canada's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000 Other News 20 December 03:52
WHO reports over 700,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 20 December 02:41
Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform Other News 20 December 01:47
UK coronavirus cases top 2,000,000 as another 27,052 confirmed Europe 20 December 01:11
Factory blast kills 3 in northeast China Other News 20 December 00:36
Mines to be put into operation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 20 December 00:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 19 December 23:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 20 Oil&Gas 19 December 23:59
Azerbaijan strengthening security measures in liberated Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 19 December 23:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy spare parts for gas piston engine via tender Tenders 19 December 23:44
UK PM announces new tighter COVID restrictions for London, parts of England Europe 19 December 23:44
Extraction work on Iran's South Azadegan field continues Oil&Gas 19 December 23:14
Turkey's COVID-19 cases hit 2 million mark as outbreak slows down Turkey 19 December 23:00
Tourism Agency films video about picturesque places of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Tourism 19 December 22:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 19 December 22:17
Kakhetian Traditional Winery decides to place bonds on Georgian Stock Exchange Business 19 December 21:31
Restrictions on tomatoes, peppers import from Uzbekistan to Russia partially lifted Business 19 December 21:06
Kazakhstan boosts gold production volumes over 11M2020 Business 19 December 21:00
Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Russian side Politics 19 December 20:50
Turkey’s locally made COVID-19 vaccines move to next stage Turkey 19 December 20:50
All news