Iranian President discusses monitoring of ministers

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.22

Trend:

The Iranian president has indicated the parliament's recent view to monitoring the works of ministers is a wrong interpretation of the constitution.

"President's responsibility according to the constitution is to monitor works of ministers and it does not raise this issue for the parliament, said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It has been predicted in the constitution that what organization should be responsible for executing the law, the interpretation of the constitution is important," he said.

He went on to say that the government, parliament, and the judiciary do not have a common understanding of the constitution. There could be disagreement in technical and important issues and MP's say that they should monitor ministers which indicates a wrong understanding of the constitution

"Although MP's could ask questions from ministers there is no concept of parliament monitoring ministers in the constitution and it is the responsibility of the president," Rouhani noted.

"The parliament could set impeachment on its agenda alongside research and inspection in necessary occasions that could imply the concept of monitoring but the constitution does not state parliament monitoring work of the government," he added.

Rouhani also pointed out that article 113 of the constitution has defined the president's position as the second official of the country and the highest official in the country after the supreme leader that is responsible for executing the constitution.