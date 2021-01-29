Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey to hold trilateral meeting soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced the trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey, and Russia in the near future.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul today on Friday, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.



"With the support of Erdogan, Aliyev, and Putin, we will advance the mechanism of cooperation in the South Caucasus,” Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a common press conference with Zarif.



He went on to say that ceasefire Azerbaijan`s liberated areas must be stable.



The Turkish Foreign Minister said that "Peace and stability in the Caucasus region are in the interest of all. We expect Armenia to take constructive steps in this regard."



Referring to JCPOA, Çavuşoğlu added that “We support the nuclear deal between Iran, the European Union, and the United States."



He expressed hope that Biden will return to the JCPOA.



The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that Erdogan will host him and Zarif today, after Friday prayers.



"Our cooperation has reduced the suffering of the Syrian people," he said. Turkey, Iran, and Russia are also pursuing their efforts to draft a Syrian constitution.

Speaking in a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting in Istanbul on Friday, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey has multiple diplomatic mechanisms with Iran, including the ones in the Caucasus and the Astana format for Syria.

“We are working on a mechanism with Afghanistan as well,” he said.



Zarif also said delivered his comments during the press conference and announced the talks on bilateral cooperation.



“Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus outbreak and US sanctions, the two countries cooperation has decreased,” said Zarif. “But according to the will of the leaders of the two countries, this relationship will definitely increase.”



He went on to explain the details of bilateral talks with the Turkish Foreign Ministry.



“Transit, trade, and energy cooperation issues were discussed,” he said. “I hope that the Turkish companies be able to operate in Iran without any problems.”



Zarif announced President Erdogan's visit to Tehran in near future.



“The exact date of both Strategic Cooperation Summit and the Astana Summit will be determined,” he said.

He noted that the two countries are working with Afghanistan for a trilateral mechanism upon the request of the Kabul administration

"At the request of our Afghan friends, we are also trying to have a trilateral meeting between Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan," he noted.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif reiterated Turkey and Iran’s commitment to cooperate to ensure stability and peace in the region, as they touched upon the set of mechanisms in this regard.