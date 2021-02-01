Iran's navy has achieved effective presence in north of Indian Ocean - Deputy Navy Commander

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Trend:

Development of Makran coast and creating naval power in Makran coast and north of Indian Ocean are important responsibilities of the navy, said Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral.

"The navy had achieved an effective presence in the north of Indian Ocean," said Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The missile power and the power to secure regional safety and the power of the navy and the intelligence are a top component of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The officers in high academic ranks should have a scientific approach and should regard new technologies," he said.

The Iranian government has approved a strategic plan for the development of the southern Makran Coast, setting guidelines to achieve sustainable development of the region and benefit its local people while lowering social and environmental damage, as the area boasts a wide range of investment opportunities.

Makran is a coastal strip stretched along with southeastern Iran to Pakistan’s Balochistan and borders the coasts of the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. It is home to the strategic port of Chabahar.