Iran talks neighborliness policy in Caucasus region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

Iran's policy in the Caucasus region has to do with good neighborliness, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Caucasus region has been important for us, we have a joint border with Azerbaijan and have deep cultural interaction," said Khatibzadeh.

"Iran has equal access to its neighbors in the Caucasus, in particular, it has the best communication with three countries there, and this will continue in the future," Khatibzadeh said, responding to a question on Iran's view on geopolitics in the region.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the region will help keep the balance in Irans' relations with the Caucasus countries," said the official.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran's suggestion for a "3+3" (Iran, Russia, Turkey) cooperation aims to help expand the relations in the region.

"The Iran-Russia agreement on information security signed during Zarif 's visit in the region, while other topics including regional cooperation, creating sustainable peace, bilateral cooperation, Iran's suggested mechanism for '3+3' cooperation, were reviewed," he said.

"Zarrif visit to Caucasus was successful. The foreign minister visited Baku and then traveled to Moscow, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey and he had short stop at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan as well," he said.