Iran holds talks with Taliban, says Afghan gov't was informed in advance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

Iran has informed the Afghan government about its negotiations with the Taliban, said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Iran's talks with the Taliban were held with the Afghan government being informed on it in advance," said the official. "Taliban is Afghanistan's reality. The Taliban political offices are officially working in Doha and Pakistan and the group is currently involved in official negotiations with the Afghan government as well."

"Iran has always expressed support for intra-Afghan talks. The recent visit to Iran by the Taliban delegation was in line with Taliban’s negotiations with the Afghan government," Khatibzadeh said.

As for the nature of talks, Khatibzadeh said that the only credible source for the issue are the reports released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban during the past week, offering Tehran’s help as a mediator in peace talks between the group and the Afghan government.