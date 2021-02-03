Iran to hold FATF related bills review sessions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

The government would be ready to provide answers to any questions about the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills at the review meetings in the Expediency Council, said the Iranian Government Spokesman.

"The cabinet has previously provided its explanation about economic effects caused by not joining the FATF. In the new round of reviewing sessions, the government provides a representative, so far the effect of being black listed by the FTFA has been discussed clearly by the government and it is necessary to make a decision in this regard," said Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has authorized the re-evaluation of the related FATF bills in the Expediency Council.

The Financial Action Task Force has put Iran on its blacklist in February 2020 after Tehran failed to comply with international anti-terrorism funding norms.

During the press conference, Rabiei has also reiterated that there would be no new round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"The comments of Mr. Macron was not responsible as we stated many times there would be no new negotiation over the JCPOA and therefore joining new members in the negotiations is fully out of question," he said referring to comments of the French President Emmanuel Macron about Saudi Arabia involvement in the fresh talks on Iran deal

"The only scenario is the speedy return of the US to the JCPOA and compliance of all members to their commitments. We are not concern about new assignments in the US government but we understand constructive diplomacy however in the final evaluation we pay attention to their actions," he added.

"As soon as the US returns to its commitments, Iran would immediately comply to its commitments. We always welcome regional negotiations and still offering a hand to neighbors for resolving long term disagreement," he noted.