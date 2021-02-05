Iran supporting ceasefire in Afghanistan - Envoy

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the enforcement of ceasefire in Afghanistan. Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian made the remarks in a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Iranian envoy briefed the Afghan foreign minister on the recent Taliban’s visit to Tehran and further expressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for securing a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Both sides also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and the latest development on Afghan peace talks.

The head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Tehran last Tuesday upon the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Iranian officials on the Afghan peace process.

Taliban political delegation met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.