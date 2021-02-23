Iran interior minister arrived in Tajikistan for bilateral talk

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli arrived in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe to discuss Iran-Tajikistan bilateral relations, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Upon his arrival, Iranian Interior Minister was officially welcomed by Tajik Minister of Internal Affairs Ramazon Rahimov at Dushanbe International Airport.

The trip is being made upon the official invitation of Tajik Minister of Internal Affairs Ramazon Rahimov and is aimed at expanding bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Iranian minister will meet and hold talks with different Tajik officials during the visit.

The two-day visit of the Iranian Minister of Interior is aimed at developing relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

Tajikistan is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and will also chair the international body in 2021.

Iran and Tajikistan have so far held 13 joint commissions to confer on bilateral ties.