Iran urges US to return JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 9

Trend:

The Iranian government spokesman recommended the White House to return to Iran's deal unconditionally and not to make diplomacy more difficult.

"In recent days, Iran's foreign ministry have passed one of the most important periods in our political history,” the Iranian government`s spokesman Ali Rabiee said in a press conference today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"The issue of JCPOA was the center of constructive international contacts between the President and some of his counterparts,” he said.

Rabiee said that "Undoubtedly, JCPOA has been the biggest political achievement in recent decades.”

"Without these achievements, we would not be in a superior moral and legal position after the withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA,” he said. "As a result, fortunately, a new resolution against Iran, which was supposed to be approved by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was abandoned."

The Government Spokesman says that JCPOA is the only way to provide peace in the world and guarantee the interests of all countries.

“The United States has no choice but to abide by the law,” he said.

Addressing the US government, Rabiee said that “we urge the White House to return to JCPOA unconditionally, just as the previous US president once left the deal."

He went on to recall that Iran in the last 4 years has kept the path of diplomacy open, so that, today it is the US who should take the first step in diplomacy.

"The United States is not in a position to set a condition for fulfilling its international obligations,” he said. “Unlike the United States, Iran is ready to fulfill all its obligations as soon as possible.”

“According to the policy announced and finalized by the Supreme Leader, the only way to revive Iran deal is to lift the sanctions and return all parties to fulfill their obligations ,” said Rabiee.