Iran announces readiness to swap prisoners with US

The spokesman for the Iranian Government expressed the country`s readiness to exchange prisoners with the US.

Iran's compensatory measures in reducing obligations to JCPOA are in accordance with the text of the deal and in response to the inability of other parties to fulfill their obligations,” the Iranian government Spokesman Ali Rabiee said in a press conference today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He went on to say that Iran`s reduction in its commitments to JCPOA is reversible quickly, whenever the United States decides to fulfill its legal obligations under the deal by lifting sanctions. The government spokesman stressed that Iran welcomes any diplomatic initiative that can accelerate this process.

“The international community is waiting to assess the sincerity of the US government's slogan of "America's return to the world",” he said.

Rabiee said that “If the prisoner swap with the US has not happened so far, it is because of the unpreparedness of the US government.

“However, compared to the past, there may be new hopes for the release of Iranian hostages in US prisons,” he said referring to the new US administration. “We look forward to seeing how serious the new US administration is in reconsidering the policies of the previous administration.”