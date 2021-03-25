Iran remains committed to JCPOA - president's chief of staff

TEHRAN, Iran, March 25

Iran's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is clear and Iran remains committed to it, said Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The JCPOA signatory sides should fulfill their commitments, so everything would be back to normal," said Vaezi.

" As the Supreme Leader and the president constantly stated, if other sides would comply with their JCPOA commitments, Iran would immediately return to its commitments as well," he said.

"Iran and the IAEA had good cooperation in the past and we are completely ready to implement everything based on the JCPOA commitments," Vaezi said.

"The comments of the IAEA Director General about short deadline for return to the JCPOA was not addressed to Iran, but to countries that withdrew from the deal and have not comply with their commitments," Vaezi said, referring to comments of the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi about 'windows of opportunity' for returning to JCPOA.

The US withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and re-impose sanctions against Iran, in response Tehran has reduced its JCPOA commitments, while the Joe Biden administration expressed willingness to return to the deal.

Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said earlier that "Americans must lift all the sanctions first and then we will verify and if they are truly lifted, and then we will return to our JCPOA commitments without any problems."