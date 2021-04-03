Iran's FM to visit Central Asian countries next week

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 3

Trend:

Iranian MFA's spokesperson has announced that the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs' Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to four Central Asian countries from April 5 to 8, Trend reports.



Enhancing ties with Central Asia, a region of historical and cultural commonalities, has always been among Iran's top priorities, Iran's MFA spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement published on his twitter account.



He added that Zarif will visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan during his working trip.

"Focus will be on bilateral issues and regional cooperation," he said.