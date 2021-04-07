Iran ends first session of JCPOA Joint Commission meeting with agreement

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 7

Trend:

The first session of the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission held at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, ended with an agreement to continue consultations at the technical level, Trend reports citing Iranian MFA official website.

According to the agreement, two parallel expert meetings will be held between the members of the Joint Commission the JCPOA, to conduct technical consultations.

These expert meetings are scheduled to hold on the technical aspects of the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Head of Iranian delegation Seyed Abbas Aragchi, stressed that the lifting of US sanctions is the first and most necessary step to revive the Iran deal.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to reverse its nuclear program and return to the full implementation of the Iran deal as soon as the US lifts all sanctions.

The Iranian delegation also includes representatives of the Central Bank of Iran, Petroleum Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accompany him.

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held via video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing the latest developments regarding the deal.