Iran to increase vaccinations as fourth wave of COVID-19 rises

So far Iran has vaccinated close to half a million people, said Iran's Health Minister.

"Import of vaccine and domestic production is ongoing, I would ensure that all the people or at least major part of Iranian citizens would be vaccinated by the end of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2021), said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Importing vaccine is being seriously followed and 420,000 doses of the vaccine have been imported from Russia, 200,000 doses from China and 126,000 doses from India while we have received 700,000 doses of vaccine from COVAX recently," he said.

"Working on domestic vaccine production is progressing. The private sector has given the necessary commitment to producing vaccines. Iran was one of the first countries that lead the joint vaccine production with other countries and in coming weeks and we would announce results," he said.

The official has indicated the fourth wave of Coronavirus is the biggest wave in terms of fast transmission and mortality.

"So far 240 ventilators have been distributed across the country and we seek to increase the number. The president has ordered the increase of the budget for adding more ICU beds " he said.

In terms of the fourth wave of a pandemic the country's current situation is not favorable and it is predicted that the situation would become more difficult in the coming weeks.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.