Iran and Turkey to sign cooperation agreements

Iran and Turkey would sign documents and a memorandum of understanding by heads of the joint commission, said the Turkish Ambassador in Iran.

These documents have not been finalized yet and negotiations continue, these negotiations would continue in the main and sub-commissions that include an agreement in preferential trade, investment, trade and etc., said Derya Ors, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The joint commission meeting is about economic and political issues such as road and transportation, investment, health, culture, energy, tourism, and energy. The 28th edition of the meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is the best mechanism and opportunity to improve and expand ties between the two countries," he noted.

The following commission seeks to achieve targets of $30 billion worth of trade between the two countries.

The 28th edition of the meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held on April 28-29 to discuss enhancing and broadening bilateral ties on issues of mutual interests.

This meeting will be held in the presence of Chairpersons of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Mahmoud Vaezi Iranian President’s Chief of Staff and also Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources through videoconference.

"Although there are disagreements in some issues, but political and diplomatic channels are open. The relations between the two countries were affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and still, Iran and Turkey are challenged by it but the issue has not stopped cooperation but the two countries have helped each other and cooperation continued," the ambassador added.

"Although the following documents are mostly designed targets and outlook of bilateral ties and they are a roadmap to develop Iran and Turkey ties in the future. The outlook for Iran and Turkey trade is $30 billion per year but due to US sanctions and pandemic, the trade volume reduced. The trade volume between the two countries in 2019 was $9 billion," Ors stressed.

The official has indicated that Turkey is supporting Vienna's negotiation and lifting sanctions.