Iran's private sector to begin importing COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.30

Trend:

A total of 49 private companies have registered orders at Iran Food and Drug Organization to import Coronavirus vaccines, said the Head of Health Economy Commission of Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

Orders have been referred to the Ministry of Health and it is expected the Food and Drug Organization approves the permit, afterward the Central Bank of Iran would register orders to provide foreign currency to private companies to import vaccines, said Nasser Riahi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Although importing medicine is not sanctioned but banks are under sanctions and transferring money would face problems, importers are aware of solutions for this issue," he noted.

It is expected that 100,000 doses of vaccine would be imported for the private companies in the first phase, following that in the second phase between 200,000 to 250,000 doses would be imported each week.

"We have agreed to import 6 million doses of vaccine imported by the private sector. It has been suggested that we import 20 million doses of vaccine which are approved by the Ministry of Health but there are no sufficient warehouses to store this volume of vaccine," Riahi added.

The first 100,000 doses of vaccine will be imported from Russia afterward focus will be on AstraZeneca that is produced in India. In addition to that, Sputnik V and Sinopharm Vaccines would be imported while the government and other sectors import Bharat and COVAX.