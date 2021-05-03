Iranian Foreign Ministry discusses JCPOA implementation

TEHRAN, Iran, May.3

Trend:

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be implemented word by word, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

The delegations in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have returned to their capitals for some consultations, the commission would continue, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Foreign Ministry mission is to act based on upper institutions, the Vienna negotiations is on this framework, currently there are two texts in nuclear and sanction axes," he said.

"Drafting texts require precision, we are not in haste but would not allow negotiations in JCPOA Commission become erosive, the important thing is that the JCPOA would be implemented without adding or omitting any word that was discussed by us in the joint commission and we are moving in these two fields," he noted.

Iran expects the US to return to its commitments of UNSC 2231

"The Foreign Minister Javad Zarif 's visits to regional countries recently and in future are not related to the Vienna negotiations although we always think that we have reached a level of friendship to have common security arrangements," he added.