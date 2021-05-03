Iran should have access to all its resources - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, May.3

Trend:

Iran should have access to its resources that are (blocked) in other countries, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

Iran should have access to its resources in other countries whether, in South Korea or other countries, said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The topic of negotiation is Iran's access to all its resources, " he added referring to the possible release of Iran's $7 billion frozen assets in Iraq.

"The UK debt to Iran was fully proven at the court and the British government is obligated to pay. Although a small part of this issue has not been decided since the court has been postponed due to the Coronavirus situation but the main part of the UK debt has not been paid we hope the UK government would soon return to its agreement," he said.

"Lifting sanctions on bank, oil, public fields are obvious topics that were not negotiated what we talked about was about disagreements. All sanctions must be lifted all agreements should be implemented based on the JCPOA framework, all sanctions against the public sector and individuals should be lifted at once," he noted.

"All the JCPOA commitments should be exactly implemented and obstacles would be lifted by the US then Iran would comply with its commitment," Khatibzadeh stressed.