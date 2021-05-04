Diplomat of Swiss embassy in Iran dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The first secretary of the Swiss embassy in Iran has died after falling from a high-rise building in Tehran's Kamraniya district, Spokesman for the Iran’s department of emergency situations Mojtaba Khaledi said, Trend reports.

The diplomat lived on the 18th floor of the building. An investigation on the matter has been launched.

Swiss embassy in Iran also protects the US interests in the country.