Vienna talks to end with Iran's victory - Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, May 19

Trend:

Iranian government's nuclear negotiations in the past eight years was successful, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"We wouldn't be negotiating unless it was to end with our victory. We've taken may big steps," Rouhani said.

"We've passed the sanctions, we're exporting gasoline, petrochemical products and steel. Today we're exporting has, oil products and electricity," he said.

"The sanctions have failed, and we continue the production, and even witnessed the production leap in the last Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he said.

"The operation of mega projects in the last Iranian year (started March 20,2020) and the current Iranian year (started March 21,2021) was a big hit for the US pressure," he said.

Rouhani pointed out that the government of Iran has managed to move the economy forward in very difficult conditions.

"The statistics show the economic growth in the last Iranian year (started March 20,2020), which is good, considering the COVID-19 related restrictions," he said.

"The government has increased pensions and salaries during the coronavirus situation," Rouhani added."The vaccination in the country has started and various groups and individuals with medical conditions are being vaccinated," he said.