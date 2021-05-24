Reviving JCPOA possible if US makes “political decision” - Iran's MFA says

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 24

Trend:

A spokesman for Iran`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Vienna talks participants are waiting for the political decision of the US, Trend reports citing Official Instagram account of Iran's MFA.

“The Iran`s delegation returned to Tehran last Wednesday for consultations over the Vienna talks,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs.

Referring to the possibility of reaching an agreement on the revival of JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said that it is quite clear that there is a significant progress in the talks.

"We think an understanding is not far away," he said.

He added that the political decision has to be made in Washington.

“If that happens, the agreement will be reached,” Khatibzadeh said.

Emphasizing that Iran`s criterion is the text of original JCPOA, he said that what was written must be fully implemented and the interests of Iran must be served.

“After the lifting of sanctions and the verification process, Iran is ready to stop its retaliatory actions (to reduce its commitments to JCPOA), he said.