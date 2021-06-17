Iran to present special rules for upcoming presidential election day

TEHRAN, Iran, June 16

Trend:

There are 59.3 million people qualified to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential election in Iran, which include 29.9 million men and 29.3 million women, and one million first-time voters, said Interior Minister of Iran Rahmani Fazli, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the upcoming election will be different from the previous ones due to the COVID-19 problem.

"We've made some preparations, a set of instructions, approved by the National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus," Fazli said.

"We assure the people that all the official structures, especially the Ministry of Health, will cooperate come election day, and all the conditions for voting will be presented," he said.

Fazli said Iran will implement electronic voting, specifically in 33 cities of the country.

"To prevent cheating during the voting, we will be using certain identification methods," he said.

Fazli also said Iranians living outside of the Islamic Republic will be able to cast their votes despite coronavirus-related restrictions in the countries they live in.