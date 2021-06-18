Iran's former minister hopes for continuation of JCPOA talks by next president

TEHRAN, Iran, June, 18

Trend:

Former Iranian Oil Minister expressed hope that the next President would continue the JCPOA negotiation.

Referring to the possibility of continuing the JCPOA talks through the next Iranian presidential term, Rostam Ghasemi the former Iranian Oil Minister told Trend that the Iran deal is an international agreement that has been signed with 5+1 and approved by the UN.

“It was the Americans who withdrew from the agreement, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency did not report any violations by Iran,” he added.

"We think the US withdrew the JCPOA without any excuse," he said. Mr. Biden was also the originator of sanctions against Iran, and he is the head of the US administration, and the JCPOA team is in charge of the US government today.

Ghasemi stressed that he believes the first step the Biden administration should take is to return to the Iran deal unconditionally and gain the trust of the Iranian people.

In response to whether he agrees with the continuation of the negotiations or not, he said that Iran has always agreed with the negotiations.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Voting for the Iranian presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 in the morning and will last until 17:00. If necessary, the election time can be extended