Iran's parliament monitors Vienna negotiations - spokesperson

TEHRAN, Iran, July 5

Trend:

Iranian parliament approved the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions and it is serious about the implementation of this law and evaluates Vienna negotiations based on it, said a spokesperson of parliament's national security and foreign policy commission.

The parliament would not let go of the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions and it monitors Vienna negotiations based on the framework of the law, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh told Trend in an interview.

"Iran has the upper hand in Vienna negotiation since the other side has violated its commitments and unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), " he added.

"We have set conditions for the revival of the JCPOA and the parliament law was based on our international law. The sanctions must be lifted and verified afterward, we would resume our JCPOA commitments," he noted referring to the Parliament's plan for not allowing videos of Iran's nuclear sites to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The sixth round of Vienna negotiations has ended and negotiators returned to their countries to converse about the agreements, demands, and expectations of other sides with their governments," he said responding to whether the parliament is aware of Vienna negotiations.

"The parliament is aware of the details of the negotiations, Iran has clearly declared its demands and expectations that are legal, the deal should provide profit to both sides, we are interested in win-win negotiation. It's natural that the other side has expectations outside the JCPOA framework and Iran would not comply to it, our demands from the JCPOA is based on the IAEA safeguards framework to use nuclear energy," he stressed.

Iran's parliament’s bill, Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions, seeks to force the West to return to full compliance under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).