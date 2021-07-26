Iran holds meeting on electricity-related issues with president-elect Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Trend:

A special meeting was held in Iran to review the issues of the country's electricity industry with the presence of the president-elect Ebrahim Raisi and top officials of the electricity industry, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian presented a report at this meeting.

Iran has been experiencing serious power-cuts and blackouts since May when temperatures began to rise, with shortages becoming more serious in June.

Iran’s daily electricity consumption has well passed 60,000 MW, creating a shortage of more than 10,000 MW daily.