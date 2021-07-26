Iran's parliament to review bill on banning officials from leaving country

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Trend:

Iranian Parliament put a bill on banning officials from cleaving the country, on the agenda for current week, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

The Judicial and Legal Commission of Iranian Parliament reviewed the bill to ban the departure of government officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the country, once their official duties are over, until they pass the legal procedures.

The border residents' trade bill, the request of several members of Parliament to investigate the performance of the Ministry of Oil, development plan and dismantling the country's electricity industry bill and the bill of water transfer from the Oman Sea to Sistan and Baluchestan province will also be reviewed during the parliament sessions during the current week.