Iran's president issues executive orders to fight COVID-19 spread

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 11

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued urgent executive orders to deal with the coronavirus spread in the country, amid the new wave of virus outbreak, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ebrahim Raisi visited a health center, and attended an emergency meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Raisi issued urgent orders to control the coronavirus spread, including the immediate supply of medical items, especially serum and oxygen, review of health protocols, arranging import of vaccines as needed to cut the transmission chain before the beginning of the cold season, providing unlimited foreign currency needed for importing vaccines and so on.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.