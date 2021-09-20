Strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries is priority for Iran - President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There are no obstacles for Iran to strengthen economic relations with neighboring and regional countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office's official website.

According to Raisi, strengthening relations with neighboring countries is a priority of economic diplomacy, and Iran will continue this diplomacy to the maximum.

The president added that Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has created great opportunities. All Iranian ministries should identify the potential for cooperation and use this potential for the economic development of the country.

Raisi also noted that it is important to increase the activity of Iran’s Chabahar port because this port was a bridge of communication with the countries of Asia and the world.

