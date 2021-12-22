Iranian FM leaves for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left for Azerbaijan this morning accompanied by a delegation led by him, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman noted that within the visit of the Iranian FM, talks will be conducted between officials of both countries.

"In addition, there will be an exchange of views on ways to develop bilateral relations, as well as regional processes," Khatibzadeh said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur