Iranian FM arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has arrived in Baku, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.
According to Khatibzadeh, during the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
During the visit, the Iranian minister will exchange views on ways to develop bilateral relations, as well as regional processes.
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia