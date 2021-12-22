Iranian FM arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has arrived in Baku, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, during the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the visit, the Iranian minister will exchange views on ways to develop bilateral relations, as well as regional processes.

